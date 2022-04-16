Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $11.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.02. 604,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

