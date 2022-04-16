Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 135.9% in March

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 135.9% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABF opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. Saab AB has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, SEB Equities raised Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

