Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller Sells 15,000 Shares

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 15,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.48, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$379,628.88.

Shares of TSE SBB remained flat at $C$1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 495,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,656. The firm has a market cap of C$832.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.70. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.48.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

