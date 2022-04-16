Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Down 45.2% in March

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 52,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,974. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $8.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 312.86%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

