Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $8.69 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

