San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the March 15th total of 111,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SJT opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

