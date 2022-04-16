SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Up 79.6% in March

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 723,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of SD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 806,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,806. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
