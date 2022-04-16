SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Up 79.6% in March

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 723,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 806,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,806. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

