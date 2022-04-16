Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($97.83) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

