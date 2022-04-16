Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Saputo alerts:

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,276,893.

Saputo stock opened at C$30.48 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$26.21 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.2778961 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.