Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $$24.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. Sasol has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $25.41.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
