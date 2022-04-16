Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.5 days.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$21.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.