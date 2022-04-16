Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $$21.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

