Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. 10,714,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,871,304. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

