Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $4.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 604.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $33.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.19 million to $33.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 700.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 353,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,968. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Scholar Rock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

