Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.