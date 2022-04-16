Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) versus EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Head-To-Head Survey

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) and Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Searchlight Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $7.53 million 31.69 -$23.74 million ($0.26) -8.69 Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Searchlight Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMX Royalty.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Minerals has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EMX Royalty and Searchlight Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Searchlight Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.12%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Searchlight Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Searchlight Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -312.56% -24.57% -18.30% Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A

About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Searchlight Minerals (Get Rating)

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Phage Genomics, Inc and changed its name to Searchlight Minerals Corp. in June 2005. Searchlight Minerals Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

