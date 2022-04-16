SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. 1,111,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,211. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.00.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,789 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the period.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.