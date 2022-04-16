SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SKLTY remained flat at $$42.61 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. SEEK has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

