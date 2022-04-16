SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.78 ($17.93).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGRO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.27) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.48) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,358.50 ($17.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,304.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,318.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 972.60 ($12.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

