ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $7.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $507.33 on Friday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 445.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.55.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.