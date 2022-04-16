Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of SVT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 4.28.
Servotronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
