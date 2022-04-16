Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SVT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.