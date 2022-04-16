Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
SHPMF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.31.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
