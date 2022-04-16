Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.31. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.75.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor (Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.