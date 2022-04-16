Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$352.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.31.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

