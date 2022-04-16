ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the March 15th total of 707,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShiftPixy by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 84.95% and a negative net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

