Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Rises By 57.5%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,065. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

