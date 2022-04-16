Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Rises By 57.5%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,065. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
3DX Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
