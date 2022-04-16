Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Drops By 66.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF opened at $17.75 on Friday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.
3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.