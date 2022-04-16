Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Drops By 66.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF opened at $17.75 on Friday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

