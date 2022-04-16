Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Expands By 121.9%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the March 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JFU opened at $0.87 on Friday. 9F has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in 9F by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 283,231 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 9F by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9F during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

