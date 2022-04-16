Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Drops By 33.0%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,199,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 1,790,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAVVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

AAVVF stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

