Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Drops By 36.0%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Airgain has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 69.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.