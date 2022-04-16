Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 33.0%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $32.30 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.