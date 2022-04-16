Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Decreases By 49.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGLOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 3,050 ($39.74) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,053.71.
Anglo American stock remained flat at $$27.43 during midday trading on Friday. 187,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.