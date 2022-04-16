Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Decreases By 49.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGLOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 3,050 ($39.74) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,053.71.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock remained flat at $$27.43 during midday trading on Friday. 187,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.