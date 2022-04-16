Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Decreases By 58.4%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 396,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 216.22% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

