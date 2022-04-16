Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expands By 58.3%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

