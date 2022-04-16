Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Declines By 33.3%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arko by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ARKO stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Arko (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.