Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 33.3%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $320.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.13 and a 200-day moving average of $388.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.51. ASM International has a 52-week low of $273.01 and a 52-week high of $497.06.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($476.09) to €379.00 ($411.96) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

