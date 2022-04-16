Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 33.3%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $320.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.13 and a 200-day moving average of $388.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.51. ASM International has a 52-week low of $273.01 and a 52-week high of $497.06.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM International (ASMIY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.