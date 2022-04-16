Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Drops By 35.4%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,463,700 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 6,914,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,318.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $19.59 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.
About Assicurazioni Generali (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.