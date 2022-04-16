Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Grows By 58.2%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 493.0 days.

Shares of AEXAF opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11. Atos has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $72.69.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

