Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declines By 39.4%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.93) to GBX 514 ($6.70) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.42.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

