Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expands By 73.8%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 779,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSBR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

