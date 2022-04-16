Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Rises By 63.8%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 11,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BCS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,802. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,870,000 after purchasing an additional 181,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,771 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.39) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

