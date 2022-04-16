Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Rises By 56.2%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

