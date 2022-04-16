Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Decreases By 33.3%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,966,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,299,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Mountain Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Black Mountain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

