Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Rises By 51.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 196,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $12,699,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 993,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

