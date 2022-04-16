Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Rises By 51.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 196,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.95.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
