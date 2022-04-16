Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declines By 66.7%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $13.90 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

