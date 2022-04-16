Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declines By 66.7%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.
Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $13.90 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.