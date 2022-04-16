Short Interest in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Increases By 70.1%

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOXD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,371. Boxed has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

