Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Declines By 50.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RIINF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 45,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,160. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Braveheart Resources (Get Rating)
