Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Declines By 50.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RIINF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 45,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,160. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

