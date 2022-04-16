Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Grows By 62.6%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

