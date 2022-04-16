Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Drops By 33.3%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 516,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

CALB stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.16. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

