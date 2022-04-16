Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Increases By 76.6%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 894,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CAJ traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $24.13. 261,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,396. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canon will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.